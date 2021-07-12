This San Antonio home modeled after a British estate includes an on-site pub and UK phone booth 

July 12, 2021
By San Antonio Current Staff
Set in the neat greenery of a two-acre estate in Hill Country Village stands a classic, bright-red British telephone booth. Signs around the park-like property are also emblazoned with the names of famous British landmarks, including St. Pancras Station.
A retired surgeon installed those items around the property — now for sale for just under $2 million — to remind his UK-born wife of home.
The phone box and signage are going with the sellers, as is a large collection of antiques that once adorned the four-bedroom, four-and-a-half-bath home, according to the estate's listing agent. But there are still plenty of remaining touches likely to satisfy Anglophiles' tastes.
A room fashioned after an English pub with patterned hardwood floors and a bar complete with brass foot rails opens to an outside garden. On other side of the pub, a wooden spiral staircase winds into a brick tower and turret.
Each of the home's three fireplaces is customized to the room it warms. Those include a utilitarian fireplace in the kitchen and informal dining area, a formal one in the dining room and a more modest hearth and mantel in another living area.
Outdoors, stone pathways wind through several gardens for strolls that are more likely to be accompanied by South Texas heat than the frequent showers of the British Isles.
