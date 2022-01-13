Support Local Journalism, Join the SA Current Press Club.

January 13, 2022

Tour by metalcore heavyweights Parkway Drive and Hatebreed heading to San Antonio in May 

By
Parkway Drive will headline a metalcore package tour heading to San Antonio in May.
  • Courtesy Photo / Epitaph Records
  • Parkway Drive will headline a metalcore package tour heading to San Antonio in May.
A stacked metalcore bill headlined by Australian breakdown kings Parkway Drive will roll into San Antonio on Sunday, May 29.

The package tour, headed to Vibes Event Center's outdoor concert area, also includes genre stalwarts Hatebreed, The Black Dahlia Murder and Stick To Your Guns.



Parkway Drive exploded onto the scene in the 2000s, combining complex metal riffage with the fist-pumping power of hardcore. Its latest album, 2020's Viva the Underdogs, is the soundtrack to a documentary film about the band.

Tickets go on sale Friday, January 14 at 10 a.m. local time at Parkway Drive's website.

Prices unavailable, Sunday, May 29, Vibes Event Center, 1211 E. Houston St., (210) 255-3833, facebook.com/VIBESEventCenter.

