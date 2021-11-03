Two historic structures in San Antonio’s Pearl complex to undergo extensive renovations 

click to enlarge
-
Twitter / PearlStable
-
The Pearl Stable event center is one historic structure set to undergo extensive renovations.
A local architecture firm plans extensive remodels to a pair of historic structures at San Antonio’s Pearl so they'll include dining facilities, according to a report from construction-industry site Virtual Builder’s Exchange
.
An architect for Pearl owner Silver Ventures submitted requests to the Historic and Design Review Commission for planned changes to the 1939 Pearl Brewery Garage
and the Pearl Stable event center
, the VBE reports.
Architect Clayton Korte on Oct. 20 was granted a Certificate of Appropriateness from the HDRC for changes to the former brewery garage, located at 250 E. Grayson St.
The request addressed multiple aesthetic changes to the building, including construction of a new canopy on the south and west façades, new window banks and new signage, the VBE reports. Other changes include an addition to the west façade and relocation of light poles and an existing water tank.
Still awaiting approval are proposed alterations to the landmark Pearl Stable event center, according to the VBE story. Korte is requesting a Certificate of Appropriateness for proposed outdoor amenities, set for review at the HDRC’s Wednesday, Nov. 3 meeting.
In July 2020, Pearl closed the Stable to private events
. At the time, officials with the complex said they planned to “reimagine the next chapter of the Stable with the intention of reopening as a new concept in 2021.”
According to floor plans shared by the Virtual Builder’s Exchange, that remodel will include a new mezzanine above the ground floor banquet hall plus an outdoor bar and food-service areas.
Architect Korte is also working on designs for the Pearl Stable interior remodel. However, the VBE reports that those documents won't be reviewed at this week's HDRC session.
The HDRC considers the Pearl Brewery Garage a historic building. It formerly housed the Aveda Institute and now hosts secondary education program IDEA-U
and public-education nonprofit City Education Partners
.
In the late 1800s, the Pearl Stable was home to the former brewery's draft horses, and over the years, many of the architectural features of the Stable were bricked over or removed.
So many restaurants, so little time. Find out the latest San Antonio dining news with our Flavor Friday Newsletter.