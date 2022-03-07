U.S. Rep. Chip Roy of Texas likens pandemic mandates to Russian invasion of Ukraine 

Twitter / @RepChipRoy

U.S. Rep. Chip Roy speaks at a press event in May.

U.S. Rep. Chip Roy, a far-right Texas Republican who's made railing against mask mandates a key part of his political brand, is at it again.

This time Roy, whose district includes part of San Antonio, likened the pandemic-fighting efforts of Dr. Anthony Fauci and the Centers for Disease Control to the atrocities Russia is unleashing in Ukraine.

“We are looking at that and we are talking about war crimes," Roy said of the Russian invasion during a Friday appearance on Fox News. "I want to talk about the crimes against humanity that have been perpetrated by Anthony Fauci, the CDC and the federal government against the American people.”

Texas Congressman Chip Roy on Fox: "We are looking at [Ukraine] and we're talking about war crimes. I want to talk about the crimes against humanity that have been perpetrated by Anthony Fauci" pic.twitter.com/CQwmOj77Af — nikki mccann ramírez (@NikkiMcR) March 5, 2022

During an interview with Will Cain, filling in for Fox host Tucker Carlson, the congressman suggested that rare vaccine side effects constituted crimes against humanity, as did pandemic-related job losses and kids being forced to wear masks in school.

"They want to sweep the facts under the rug," Roy said of Fauci and other health officials who have tried to keep Americans alive and out of the hospital during the pandemic.

The claim is only the latest incendiary outburst about pandemic restrictions from Roy, who's claimed the pandemic is a hoax, disregarded federal mask rules on a commercial flight and threatened to shut down the federal government over vaccinate mandates.

Roy's comments came the same week as Roy was one of just three U.S. House members to vote against the Emmitt Till Anti-Lynching Act, which would make lynching a federal hate crime. In a statement, Roy claimed the measure is "an effort to advance a woke agenda under the guise of correcting racial injustice."

