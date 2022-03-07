Support Local Journalism, Join the SA Current Press Club.

March 07, 2022 News » Texas News

Email
Print
Share

U.S. Rep. Chip Roy of Texas likens pandemic mandates to Russian invasion of Ukraine 

By
U.S. Rep. Chip Roy speaks at a press event in May. - TWITTER / @REPCHIPROY
  • Twitter / @RepChipRoy
  • U.S. Rep. Chip Roy speaks at a press event in May.

U.S. Rep. Chip Roy, a far-right Texas Republican who's made railing against mask mandates a key part of his political brand, is at it again.

This time Roy, whose district includes part of San Antonio, likened the pandemic-fighting efforts of Dr. Anthony Fauci and the Centers for Disease Control to the atrocities Russia is unleashing in Ukraine.

“We are looking at that and we are talking about war crimes," Roy said of the Russian invasion during a Friday appearance on Fox News. "I want to talk about the crimes against humanity that have been perpetrated by Anthony Fauci, the CDC and the federal government against the American people.”

During an interview with Will Cain, filling in for Fox host Tucker Carlson, the congressman suggested that rare vaccine side effects constituted crimes against humanity, as did pandemic-related job losses and kids being forced to wear masks in school.

"They want to sweep the facts under the rug," Roy said of Fauci and other health officials who have tried to keep Americans alive and out of the hospital during the pandemic.

The claim is only the latest incendiary outburst about pandemic restrictions from Roy, who's claimed the pandemic is a hoax, disregarded federal mask rules on a commercial flight and threatened to shut down the federal government over vaccinate mandates.

Roy's comments came the same week as Roy was one of just three U.S. House members to vote against the Emmitt Till Anti-Lynching Act, which would make lynching a federal hate crime. In a statement, Roy claimed the measure is "an effort to advance a woke agenda under the guise of correcting racial injustice."

Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Join the San Antonio Current Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

More Texas News »

Trending

Speaking of...

Latest in Texas News

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. San Antonio private high school ranked as one of the 10 best in Texas Read More

  2. San Antonio ISD to host 'critical needs' jobs fair, promises to hire some types of teachers on the spot Read More

  3. San Antonio-area man accused of child sex crime 2 days before starting work at Bexar County Jail Read More

  4. Willie Nelson still set to perform in New Braunfels despite San Antonio concert cancellations Read More

  5. Billionaire Elon Musk caught deep-throating spiropapa in South Texas town of Brownsville Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

February 23, 2022

View more issues

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

City Guide
College Guide
Flavor
Holiday Guide
More...

Calendar

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

All parts of this site Copyright © 2022 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Cannabis

Arts

Food & Drink

Music

Movies

Calendar

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2022 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation