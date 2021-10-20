Support Local Journalism, Join the SA Current Press Club.

October 20, 2021

USA Today calls the San Antonio Spurs the 'least watchable' NBA team 

By
click to enlarge Does this look like a team that's hard to watch? - INSTAGRAM / @SPURS
  • Instagram / @spurs
  • Does this look like a team that's hard to watch?
Ouch.

Even diehard Spurs fans know this is going to be a rough season, maybe even a dismal one. But did USA Today have to rub salt into that wound by declaring San Antonio the "least watchable" team in the NBA?



In a Monday article, USA Today sportswriter Charles Curtis wrote that he felt bad for slotting the Spurs at the bottom of his list of the NBA's most- and least-watchable teams. After all, he noted, fans have dwindling chances to see Coach Gregg Popovich in action before he retires.

Nonetheless, the team's lineup just doesn't have the juice to make for exciting basketball, Curtis added. It wasn't exactly stellar last year, and this year is worse.

"As you prepare to send me copious hate-tweets, I will say that I’m a huge Dejounte Murray fan and think he has a breakout season. Keldon Johnson may do the same," Curtis wrote. "But in a league where shooting is a must, beyond Doug McDermott, they don’t have much. There are other teams that will be worse in the standings, but I can’t see myself getting excited about a Spurs game this year."

And who is USA Today excited about seeing this year? That distinction goes to the Brooklyn Nets and its powerhouse stars Kyrie Irving, Kevin Durant and James Harden.

If it's any consolation to San Antonio fans, Curtis and other doubters can always see former Spurs Patty Mills and LaMarcus Aldridge set the court on fire with Brooklyn.

