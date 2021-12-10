UTSA slotted to Frisco Bowl, Chip Roy vs. USAA: The top 10 headlines in San Antonio this week 

click to enlarge
The news came at us fast and furious this week — and, sheesh, was it varied. As in all over the fricken place.
Two music stories about San Antonio favorites — Sammy Hagar and the Last Bandoleros — ended up among our most-read stories of the week, but so did UTSA's history-making football season. And so was another pissing match involving right-wing provocateur — and occasional lawmaker — U.S. Rep. Chip Roy.
When the headlines are that varied, it sure is hard to detect a theme running through them other than this: San Antonio ain't the sleepy town it once was.
Read on to find out what else broke into our 10 most-read stories for the week.
10. Catching up with San Antonio-rooted Last Bandoleros before the band's homecoming gig at Floore's
9. Live Music in San Antonio This Week: The Last Bandoleros, She & Him, D.R.I. and more
8. Original Ghostbuster Ernie Hudson coming to San Antonio area for events celebrating new movie
7. A dating app says threesomes improve marriages. A San Antonio sexologist says, 'Not so fast.'
6. Bexar County Jail inmate, 29, dies following suspected 'medical episode'
5. San Antonio's North East ISD pulls 400 books from shelves for review at request of far-right lawmaker
4. San Antonio River Walk, Alamo among Yelp’s 10 best places in Texas for holiday lights
3. U.S. Rep. Chip Roy gets pissy after San Antonio's USAA asks workers to reveal vaccination status
2. On Twitter, UTSA fans call team's slotting to Frisco Bowl after historic season 'awful' and 'lame as 'hell'
1. Sammy Hagar's show at San Antonio's Aztec Theatre long on party vibes and Van Halen material
