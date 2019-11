West Avenue is full of plenty of local favorites, and Medina River Coffee is one of them. This local coffee spot is all the more better thanks to the fact that it is in part run by business partner Jim Perkins, a retired U.S. Army Lt. Colonel who served in Afghanistan, Iraq, Saudi Arabia and Bosnia. So go on and grab a cup of Joe and be thankful for the fact that you’re freedom means you can drink as much coffee as you want.Photo via Instagram / medinarivercoffee