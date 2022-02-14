Volunteers search 27-mile greenbelt for signs of missing San Antonio girl Lina Khil 

click to enlarge
Volunteers looking for missing 3-year-old Lina Khil concluded their search of the 27-mile-long greenbelt on Sunday.
Volunteers assisted the father of missing San Antonio girl Lina Khil on Sunday, peeking into tunnels and combing sections of the 27-mile greenbelt area near the Fox Park Trailhead on Sunday.
In a Facebook message
, Eagles Flight — the advocacy group assisting in the hunt for the 3 year old — called the conclusion of the greenbelt search “bittersweet," adding that volunteers pray that they're “one day closer to Lina being back in the arms of her family."
It’s been 56 days since the Khil, the daughter of Afghan refugees, went missing from a playground near the Villas Del Cabo apartment complex off Fredericksburg Road on the evening of Dec. 20.
Since then, the San Antonio Police Department, FBI and volunteers have sought clues to the child's whereabouts. Despite underwater searches,
following leads as far north as Fredericksburg
and now meticulously combing the Fox Park greenbelt, there still appears to be no trace.
Authorities are offering a $150,000 reward
for anyone who provides information that leads to Khil. Those with any information are encouraged to call SAPD at (210) 207-7660.
