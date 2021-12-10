'Welcome to Texas' is trending on Twitter, and not because folks like Abbott, blackouts or abortion bans 

Twitter / @GregAbbott_TX

Gun crazy Greg Abbott: Can anyone say "overcompensating?"

It all started with a Thursday afternoon tweet by Lone Star State resident Jaqueline Rodriguez welcoming a Canadian woman who announced she was relocating to the "great state of Texas."

"Welcome to Texas! No vaccine mandates or passports, and no mask mandates," Jaqueline Rodriguez tweeted in reply. "Our leaders respect and value the people and their livelihoods. As a native Texan, I do have a simple request- please vote responsibly.."

We're guessing Rodriguez added the extra period at the end of her tweet to make sure everyone knew she was extra serious about the voting responsibly part. Of course, Canadians don't automatically gain the right to vote here unless they go through the arduous process of becoming U.S. citizens. But, alas, we digress.

Nearly 8,000 tweets followed Rodriguez's greeting on Thursday night, making "Welcome to Texas" trend on Lone Star State Twitter. Well, shit howdy! Yeehaw!

Some Twitter users who joined in gave Rodriguez a verbal high five and wagged their fingers at Californians who want to move here and turn the state a nauseating color of blue.

But it appeared that a greater number took the opportunity to mock the state over the incompetence and callousness of its Republican lawmakers, its fetishization of firearms, its inability to keep the lights on, its $10,000 bounty on women who exercise their right to get an abortion and its abysmal record on looking out for the rights of, well, anybody other than white Christian men.

Not surprisingly, a fair amount of that mockery came from residents of the Lone Star State itself, evoking shades of that old horror movie trope "The call is coming from inside the house!"

We rounded up a few of the choicest "Welcome to Texas" replies. You're welcome. (Please keep your firing of unlicensed firearms into the air to a safe minimum.)

Welcome to Texas! Bring a generator, don't get pregnant unless you want to be forced to carry a baby, wear bullet proof clothing cuz guns, and be prepared to get covid. — SVSalon 🦕 (@SVSalon) December 10, 2021

Welcome to Texas. Where you can’t buy a bottle of Scotch on a Sunday, but any moron with a pulse can buy a gun. — Mojoroxy 💛#longhauler #longcovid (@roxy_mojo) December 5, 2021

"Welcome to Texas" Where they value life, unless you're a woman. Or trans. Or gay. Or Black. Or Brown. Or poor. Or... pic.twitter.com/6UmiCj66IJ — garlick (@garlick) December 9, 2021

Welcome to Texas! Don't forget to set your watch back 125 years. Consistent top 5 economy, consistent bottom in ed & health. Upside: you do have the liberty to freeze to death and the governor is bringing apartheid back. — Elias McClellan (@EliasJMcClellan) December 10, 2021

Welcome to Texas. I'm a Texan. Been living here for 70 years. Does anyone want to buy my house? It's on five acres and I'm asking $839,000 for it. I want out of this hellhole so I can move to the United States of America. — oblongata (@rootdetoot) December 10, 2021

Welcome to Texas, where #COVID19 has more rights than women. pic.twitter.com/7v8nur20xU — MPH, MSHI, BHAA Meidas-Ally (@ExhumeFredTrump) December 10, 2021

Welcome to Texas! We're begging California businesses to move here while also complaining about Californians moving here and ruining everything. — Right-Wing Jesus (@RightWingJesus) December 10, 2021

Welcome to Texas, where we perpetually win the race to the bottom.



Don't be so jealous Alabama and Mississippi. — 🌈 dropachimneyonthem 🏳️‍🌈 (@dropachimneyon1) December 10, 2021

"Welcome to Texas" You will encounter someone like this in a subway shop.👇🏽 pic.twitter.com/G2xsuUATmn — Roland Mota MS-13 Gang Leader (@MotaRoling) December 10, 2021

Welcome to Texas! Where an influx of brown and black residents was reflected in the Census and resulted in 2 new white districts 🤔 https://t.co/0EbM4sAu0X — Tashia Christian (@TashiaDC) December 7, 2021

I grew up in the suburbs of NY, have lived in Bed-Stuy, Brooklyn and have always felt safe. Now that I’m in Houston I have to get used to the sounds of gunshots and seeing bullet shells on the ground. Welcome to Texas 😬 it’s ghetto as hell — thots & prayers 🔮 (@scorpiodan69) December 10, 2021

Welcome to Texas, where most individuals are friendly, unless driving, and they seem like they could be your best friend until they make an unexpected Qomment that makes you step away. But your business is your own business, unless it's against their religion. — Jim @ AccentHelp.com (@AccentHelp) December 10, 2021

Welcome to Texas where we need permits for everything else except guns #welcometotexas pic.twitter.com/YyqMd5eVDD — Wolf (@TakeAShotFor_C) December 10, 2021

"Welcome to Texas" We won't keep a light on for ya. But make sure to stop by for our all you can eat Covid special. If you don't carry your Rape Baby full term your neighbor can sue you and we'll pay him $10,000 - This was a public disservice announcement. — Kash Base (@BaseKash) December 10, 2021

