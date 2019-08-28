Welcome to the 2019 College Guide

click to enlarge

Whether new to town or commuting to campus, San Antonio’s college students form a vibrant, youthful and sometimes hell-raising part of our community. For what you bring to us, it only seems fair to return the favor.This special issue is bursting with advice on how to make your college years in the Alamo City the best they can be. In this section, you’ll find a collection of how-to articles detailing everything from making your money last to coping with stress and anxiety. You’ll also see specially tailored College Guide content dropped into our Music, Arts and Food sections.Some of us have been out of school for quite a while, so we turned to the folks who really get what’s happening on campus: students. Where possible, we roped in the Current’s college interns to share their authentic, fresh and no-bullshit insights.Get ready for a great year — and maybe try to leave a little beer for the rest of us.