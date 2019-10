Got the kids and need a place to get over your night of drinking? Your little ones will be welcome at this St. Mary’s Strip outpost, especially if you grab a table on the patio. With a generous menu of Tex-Mex grub and burgers, as well as a full bar, there’s something for everyone. If you’re crudo on Sunday, make it a point to order the Bloody Mary, made with Absolut vodka and served in a mason jar. There’s also Michelada Wednesdays, which you can celebrate for only $6.Photo via Instagram / armadagabriel15