While Texas slow-steps medical cannabis, nearby Oklahoma sees economic boom from legalizing 

click to enlarge Ryan Lange / UnSplash

Marijuana plants grow in an indoor facility.

Texas hasn't exactly flung open the door for medical cannabis. Even after the legislature's recent expansion of the state's Compassionate Use Program, it remains one of the most restrictive in the country.

Meanwhile, a new NBC News report shows that Oklahoma, where voters four years ago fully legalized medical marijuana, is experiencing a weed-industry boom. The medical cannabis market in Texas' northern neighbor generated nearly $150 million in 2021 revenue, up 17% from the prior year, according to state data.