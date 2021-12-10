Yet another San Antonio-area family wins $50,000 on ABC's Great Christmas Light Fight 

click to enlarge
This Boerne family's light display was declared a winner on The Great Christmas Light Fight.
A Boerne family has won the $50,000 grand prize — and accompanying lightbulb trophy — on ABC's The Great Christmas Light Fight
, KSAT reports
.
That victory by the Hinojosa clan makes it the second San Antonio-area family this season to take home the top prize on the holiday-themed competition series. Windcrest residents John and Brenda Wilson won late last month
.
The Hinojosas' elaborate lights were showcased during the fifth episode of the season, which aired Dec. 2. Beto and Mariana Hinojosa dedicate each holiday season to creating and showcasing the display, which they have been adding to over the past seven to eight years.
According to KSAT, the show is shot a year in advance, but both the Hinojosas and the Wilsons didn't learn that they'd won until this year. The Wilsons called to congratulate the Hinojosas, and the families plan to tour each others' displays, the station also reports.
The Hinojosas' light show runs daily from 5:30-10 p.m. at 140 Shadow Knolls in Boerne.
The Great Christmas Light Fight
airs on ABC on Sundays at 8 p.m. and is available to stream on Hulu.
