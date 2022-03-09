Support Local Journalism, Join the SA Current Press Club.

March 09, 2022 Food & Drink » Flavor

Email
Print
Share

Yet another Texas-based canned cocktail line, Watertight, will hit shelves this spring 

By
click to enlarge Austin-based Watertight Cocktail Co.'s new products will hit the shelves this spring. - PHOTO COURTESY DANI PARSONS
  • Photo Courtesy Dani Parsons
  • Austin-based Watertight Cocktail Co.'s new products will hit the shelves this spring.
An Austin-born brand of adult sippers called Watertight Cocktails will hit grocery, convenience and liquor stores this spring, boasting river-ready flavors and 6% ABV.

click to enlarge Austin-based Watertight Cocktail Co.'s new products will hit the shelves this spring. - PHOTO COURTESY DANI PARSONS
  • Photo Courtesy Dani Parsons
  • Austin-based Watertight Cocktail Co.'s new products will hit the shelves this spring.
The ready-to-drink canned cocktails will come in three flavors: Beach Margarita, featuring lime juice, fresh orange juice and agave nectar; Guava Paloma, with Texas-grown grapefruit juice, lime juice, fresh guava purée and a hint of agave nectar; and the Mango Sipper, a blend of mango purée, fresh orange and lime juice. They'll be sold in four-packs.



Watertight founders Ryan Baird and Rhett Keisler, first met in their former roles as the co-founders of Yellow Rose Distilling and Revolver Brewing, respectively.

“This partnership has been so much fun, because we each bring a knowledge base from different parts of the beverage industry,” Baird said in a release. “With Watertight Cocktail Co., we’ve fused our past experiences and expertise to create an authentic product that we not only feel is truly delicious, but that we also feel good about drinking.”

So many restaurants, so little time. Find out the latest San Antonio dining news with our Flavor Friday Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Join the San Antonio Current Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

More Flavor »

Trending

Speaking of...

Latest in Flavor

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. Popular Kyle barbecue mainstay Milt's Pit BBQ relocating to Northeast San Antonio Read More

  2. San Antonio’s The Jerk Shack named one of Yelp’s women-owned restaurants to watch in 2022 Read More

  3. New sticky bun shop selling sweet snacks in San Antonio's Balcones Heights neighborhood Read More

  4. All-you-can-eat sushi spot Sushi Haya will open near San Antonio's Hardberger Park this weekend Read More

  5. Torchy's Tacos will open sixth San Antonio-area store in New Braunfels this fall Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

February 23, 2022

View more issues

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

City Guide
College Guide
Flavor
Holiday Guide
More...

Calendar

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

All parts of this site Copyright © 2022 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Cannabis

Arts

Food & Drink

Music

Movies

Calendar

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2022 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation