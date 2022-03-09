Yet another Texas-based canned cocktail line, Watertight, will hit shelves this spring 

click to enlarge Photo Courtesy Dani Parsons

Austin-based Watertight Cocktail Co.'s new products will hit the shelves this spring.

An Austin-born brand of adult sippers called Watertight Cocktails will hit grocery, convenience and liquor stores this spring, boasting river-ready flavors and 6% ABV.The ready-to-drink canned cocktails will come in three flavors: Beach Margarita, featuring lime juice, fresh orange juice and agave nectar; Guava Paloma, with Texas-grown grapefruit juice, lime juice, fresh guava purée and a hint of agave nectar; and the Mango Sipper, a blend of mango purée, fresh orange and lime juice. They'll be sold in four-packs.Watertight founders Ryan Baird and Rhett Keisler, first met in their former roles as the co-founders of Yellow Rose Distilling and Revolver Brewing, respectively.“This partnership has been so much fun, because we each bring a knowledge base from different parts of the beverage industry,” Baird said in a release. “With Watertight Cocktail Co., we’ve fused our past experiences and expertise to create an authentic product that we not only feel is truly delicious, but that we also feel good about drinking.”