January 14, 2022

Zac Brown Band will perform first concert at reopened Real Life Amphitheater north of San Antonio 

click to enlarge Real Life Amphitheater will reopen in May with a concert by Zac Brown Band. - COURTESY OF TOBIN ENTERTAINMENT
  • Courtesy of Tobin Entertainment
  • Real Life Amphitheater will reopen in May with a concert by Zac Brown Band.
Tobin Entertainment on Friday announced that Grammy-winning Southern rock group the Zac Brown Band will play the first concert at the former Verizon Amphitheater since the organization took over its booking last year.

Now called Real Life Amphitheater, the 20,000-seat venue will reopen Sunday, May 22 with a performance by Brown and his group with support from Robert Randolph and the Family Band.



Tickets cover a range of options, ranging from single seats and general admission spots on the lawn to six- and ten-seat boxes and VIP packages. All concert tickets include include parking, and they go on sale Friday, January 21 at 10 a.m.

$50-$945, 7 p.m. Sunday, May 22, Real Life Amphitheater, 16765 Lookout Rd., Selma, (210) 223-8624, tobincenter.org/zacbrownband.

