Email
Print
Share

Tuesday, February 5, 2019

San Antonio-New Braunfels Sen. Donna Campbell Files Bill to Let Texans Pack Heat in Church

Posted By on Tue, Feb 5, 2019 at 10:41 AM

State Sen. Donna Campbell is sworn in at the start of the current legislative session. - TWITTER / @DONNACAMPBELLTX
  • Twitter / @DonnaCampbellTX
  • State Sen. Donna Campbell is sworn in at the start of the current legislative session.
Praise the Lord and pass the ammunition.

Texas Sen. Donna Campbell, whose district includes New Braunfels and North Bexar County, has filed a bill that would let Texans carry firearms in houses of worship. However, her bill doesn't disallow churches from posting signs that prohibit weapons on their premises.

"We have learned many times over that there is no such thing as a gun free zone," the Tea Party Republican said in a news release. "Those with evil intentions will violate the law and carry out their heinous acts no matter what."

In addition to letting folks pack in the pews, Campbell's SB535 would reduce penalties for licensed citizens who unknowingly carry guns into prohibited areas. What's more, it would increases penalties for armed people who fail to comply with an order to leave areas where guns are prohibited.



Campbell, who's given firearms a starring role in campaign ads, enjoyed a 100 percent rating from the NRA last year.

She also has a history of clinging to some way-way-way-right-of-center notions. Among other things, she once championed a failed bill that would ban foreign ownership of the Alamo and displayed shock during an education hearing that Texas doesn't teach creationism in public schools.

Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , ,

  |  

More The Daily »

Jump to comments

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. Employees at San Antonio-area Daycare Arrested for Failing to Report Sexual Abuse at the Facility Read More

  2. Report Reveals New Details in Mysterious Triple Shooting in Upscale San Antonio-Area Neighborhood Read More

  3. New San Antonio Law Case May Be the First Filed Under Anti-Bullying 'David's Law' Read More

  4. Border Wall Construction Already Poised to Upend South Texas Lives Read More

  5. San Antonio Judge Clears the Way for Lawsuit Against Academy Sports over Sutherland Springs Shooting Read More

Calendar

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...