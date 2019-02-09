Greg Brockhouse Announces He's Running for Mayor of San Antonio

click to enlarge Sanford Nowlin

Greg Brockhouse jumps into a photo op with supporters.

Councilman Greg Brockhouse ended months of will-he-or-won't-he speculation on Saturday by announcing he'll run to unseat Mayor Ron Nirenberg.Brockhouse, a conservative outlier on the progressive-dominated council, would be the first serious rival for Nirenberg in the May citywide election. Because of his contrarian track record, he could pull in support from business groups eager to throttle back the pace of change at city hall."At times, and this is true, I've been the lonely voice in the wilderness, often times at the losing end of 10-1 and 9-2 votes," Brockhouse said during his announcement speech at a West Side record store. "But I don't go along to get along. I stand on my principles."In his single term representing District 6, Brockhouse has butted heads with Nirenberg over issues including the mayor's affordable housing plan and the city's refusal to chase the 2020 Republican convention. He's frequently criticized Nirenberg's willingness to spend taxpayer money to future-proof the city.A former consultant to the city fire union, Brockhouse was also the sole council member to support the firefighters' November charter amendments. In a bruising defeat to Nirenberg, voters approved two of those three measures, forcing the retirement of City Manager Sheryl Sculley.Brockhouse struck a populist tone during his speech, pledging to get back to basics, listen to neighborhoods and end backroom deals. At the same time, he said he would lower taxes and deregulate businesses. He characterized Nirenberg as a weak mayor who's presided over the city during a period of anemic job growth.