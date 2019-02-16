Email
Print
Share

Saturday, February 16, 2019

Bonham Exchange Manager Confirms the Downtown San Antonio Club Will Stay Open After Owner Kenneth Garrett's Death

Posted By on Sat, Feb 16, 2019 at 9:57 AM

COURTESY OF THE BONHAM EXCHANGE
  • Courtesy of The Bonham Exchange
Lee Haines, the Bonham Exchange's general manager, wants patrons to know it will be business as usual at the iconic downtown dance club despite the recent death of owner Kenneth Garrett.

The community has nothing to worry about, Haines said, explaining that the nightspot will remain open and is still owned and operated by 1122 Corp., of which Garrett was owner and president.

“My phone has been ringing nonstop since Kenneth passed, wondering if we’re going to be OK,” Haines said. “Obviously, we’re going through a tough time right now mourning the death of our owner, but the business is strong. Hopefully, we’ll be open for another 37 years.”

Garrett, 69, died February 8 at his home in San Antonio's River Road neighborhood. Although he was cremated, Haines said a memorial is being planned and will be held in the coming weeks at the Bonham Exchange and at a city park. No date has been set, but details will be announced on the club’s Facebook page.

Garrett also will be honored during the Chili Queens Chili Cook-Off Fiesta event on April 28, from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m., at the Bonham Exchange.



"We’ll be going all out to honor him because this was his baby. It was entirely his idea,” said Chili Queens PMO Commissioner Joan Duckworth, who also serves on the board of directors of the Happy Foundation. “He came to me 13 years ago and asked me to help him get it started. Each pot of chili is represented by a tacky queen, whether it’s a man or woman. Beauty queens don’t win; you just have to be tacky.”

Duckworth said she met Garrett and Bonham founder Hap Veltman at age 17, when she was "disco dancing" at the Royal Street Crossing on the Riverwalk. She described her decades-long friend as a sweetheart.

“First and foremost, he was a huge animal lover,” she said, adding that she's caring for Garrett’s six dogs and feeding “every stray cat that shows up at his back door,” just like he always did.

“Kenneth was so kind to everyone he met, and he never forgot any of his friends at Christmas.”

Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

More The Daily »

Jump to comments

Related Locations

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. Ever Wonder What It's Like to Be In a Scooter Accident? We Had a Physicist Break It Down (It's Not Pretty) Read More

  2. Pickup Truck Crashes Into Karolina's Antiques Overnight, Police Searching for Driver Read More

  3. Ending the Wild Ride: Council Approves Tougher Rules for Dockless Scooters in San Antonio Read More

  4. The Purge: Texas Republicans Have a Lengthy History of Erroneous Voter Fraud Claims Read More

  5. City Strikes a Deal to Take Down a Quarter of Billboard Signs in San Antonio But Needs Citizen Input Read More

Calendar

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...