42,000 Pounds of Avocados Ruined After Driver Overturns Truck Into Texas River

Sit down for a moment, for this bit of news is quite sad.
A truck carrying 42,000 pounds of avocados crashed into a river near Junction, Texas, over the weekend.
Lovers of avocado in all of its beautiful forms will be sad to know that a driver overturned his truck Saturday night, throwing the vehicle and the green goodness of its cargo into the South Llano River.
Footage shared in a Facebook post shows the truck being pulled out of the river, an effort that took more than an hour.
The driver was not hurt, though the avocados were definitely ruined.
