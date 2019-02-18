42,000 Pounds of Avocados Ruined After Driver Overturns Truck Into Texas River

click image Facebook / Junction Eagle

Recovery crews worked for more than an hour to pull the truck out of the water.

Sit down for a moment, for this bit of news is quite sad.A truck carrying 42,000 pounds of avocados crashed into a river near Junction, Texas, over the weekend.Lovers of avocado in all of its beautiful forms will be sad to know that a driver overturned his truck Saturday night, throwing the vehicle and the green goodness of its cargo into the South Llano River.Footage shared in a Facebook post shows the truck being pulled out of the river, an effort that took more than an hour.The driver was not hurt, though the avocados were definitely ruined.