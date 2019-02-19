Tuesday, February 19, 2019
Accused San Antonio Serial Killer Sentenced to Life in Prison
By Sanford Nowlin
on Tue, Feb 19, 2019 at 2:10 PM
Via Twitter @MHurstKENS5 23 Sep 2015
Johnny Joe Avalos shown in prison from a recent news report by KENS5.
An accused serial killer from San Antonio was sentenced Tuesday to life in prison without possibility of parole.
Judge Lori Valenzuela handed down the sentence to Johnny Joe Avalos, who admitted to slaying five women from 2012 through 2015, according to a report by MySanAntonio.com
Avalos, 31, will serve a pair of life sentences at the same time.
As part of his plea agreement, Avalos admitted to killing Vanessa Lopez in 2012, Natalie Chavez in 2014, Rosemary Perez in 2015 and Celia Lopez in 2015, according to the report. He also admitted to a 2015 attack on Genevieve Ramirez, who later died of her injuries.
