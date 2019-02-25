Email
Monday, February 25, 2019

Texas Senator John Cornyn Quoted a Fascist on Twitter For Some Reason

Posted By on Mon, Feb 25, 2019 at 11:41 AM

Maybe we'll get to see Sen. Cornyn's favorite Hitler quote next.
  • Shutterstock
  • Maybe we'll get to see Sen. Cornyn's favorite Hitler quote next.


Sen. John Cornyn (R-Texas) decided to fire off a bizarre, out-of-context quote from infamous 20th century Italian fascist Benito Mussolini on Sunday morning.

For historical context, Mussolini was the founder and leader of the Italian fascist movement. After seizing power via a coup in 1922, his 20-year undemocratic reign was seen as a model for Adolf Hitler in Germany and was marred with state-endorsed extrajudicial violence and imprisonments of political rivals. 


Needless to say, normal people did not take kindly to a sitting U.S. Senator tweeting a quote from a fascist dictator. Thus far, the not-yet-deleted tweet has more than 14,000 replies.

In a follow-up tweet, Cornyn doubled down and tried to explain the quote.

As you can see, he was simply quoting Mussolini to take a maligned potshot at democratic socialism. It’s still unclear if Cornyn incorrectly believes Mussolini was a socialist, seeing as that would fit with the right-wing assertion that all the Bad People in history are socialists, or he is heralding Mussolini’s quote, who is one of history’s biggest liars, as a warning against the dangers of socialism.

Demonstrating his inability to read the room, Cornyn decided to follow-up again and insult the intelligence of his audience. This is definitely not something you do when you are losing an argument.

Cornyn was still on the back pedal Monday morning and decided to add some more context by claiming the quote was pulled from “The Road to Serfdom” by Austrian economist Friedrich Hayek.


Last week, President Donald Trump endorsed Cornyn, who is running for reelection in 2020. Trump also has a history with Twitter and quotes from Il Duce.

If there is a lesson here, it is that you should never tweet. If you must though, definitely don’t tweet out-of-context quotes from fascists.


