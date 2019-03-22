Report: Police Twice Responded to Domestic Violence Calls Involving San Antonio Mayoral Candidate Greg Brockhouse

-
Sanford Nowlin
-
Greg Brockhouse (left) poses with supporters at a campaign event.
Citing police records, the San Antonio Express-News reported
that mayoral candidate Greg Brockhouse has twice in the past 13 years been at the center of allegations of domestic violence.
The revelation — which Brockhouse denied Friday in a phone interview — adds one more live wire into a race already crackling with tough rhetoric. Brockhouse has frequently locked horns with Mayor Ron Nirenberg since being elected to council two years ago and recently accused the incumbent of ducking out of debates.
The Current
has not yet been able to obtain SAPD reports to confirm the Express-News
' story. However, the daily cites police records and an interview with one of Brockhouse's ex-wives as the source of its reporting.
On Dec. 23, 2009, Brockhouse’s third and current wife, Annalisa, called police and alleged that Brockhouse hurled her to the ground and tried to hit her, according to the story. And, after a police call on April 29, 2006, Brockhouse's second wife, Christine Rivera, claimed he pushed her during a confrontation, the paper also reports. Officers didn't arrest anyone on either call.
Brockhouse said he's unsure of the origin of the more-recent police report, adding that he has no recollection of such a call. His wife plans to issue a public statement denying it.
"I'll be frank," Brockhouse said. "I haven't seen the police report. I'll reserve judgement until I see it."
Brockhouse maintains the 2006 incident occurred when he returned to his home during a divorce from Rivera and that she and her then-boyfriend returned to the house while he was there. He said he didn't shove Rivera but that he did file a complaint after her boyfriend beat him up.
"She came home with someone and it just went south from there," Brockhouse said. "I got hit. It was a difficult situation."
Nirenberg called out Brockhouse on Friday for a Facebook post in which the councilman accused Express-News
columnist Brian Chasnoff of "unethically coordinating with Ron Nirenberg's campaign to run a negative, personal attack that Ron doesn't have the courage to do himself."
"He likes to play the victim, but he's not the victim," Nirenberg said in a phone interview. "The women in that article are the victims. The public, which has been deceived, is the victim."
Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.