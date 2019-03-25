Email
Monday, March 25, 2019

San Antonio Officer Who Handed Feces Sandwich to Homeless Man Wins His Termination Appeal

Posted By on Mon, Mar 25, 2019 at 3:13 PM

Remember the cop, who handed a sandwich smeared with dog poo to a homeless man? He managed to fight his firing in arbitration. - SAPD
A San Antonio bike cop canned over 2016 allegations that he tried to give a homeless man a sandwich filled with dog feces has won an appeal of his dismissal, according to the Associated Press.

However, SAPD officer Matthew Luckhurst remains off the beat after a suspension for a separate poop prank. That one involved taking a un-flushed dump in the women's locker room and smearing a brown substance over the toilet seat after a female officer asked that the restroom be kept clean.

This month, an arbitrator sided with Luckhurst in his appeal of the sandwich incident, saying administrators serve him punishment within the required 180-day period.

It's unclear where the second incident is in the appeals process.



At issue in the arbitration was the varying dates witnesses gave about when the event took place, according to the AP. Some said Luckhurst served up the shit sandwich on May 6, 2016, while others provided varying dates or said he couldn't have been on patrol then since he'd been hurt in a martial arts class.

Luckhurst received his indefinite suspension on Oct. 28, 2016.

