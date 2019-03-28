Amid Control Struggle, Bexar County Democratic Party Votes to Remove Key Officials

"There's an institutional knowledge I possess and that I can share," Medina said.Regardless of the cause of the infighting, it comes as Democrats prepare for a potentially game-changing 2020 election. Many in the party view it as a chance to continue the rebuke they showed Trump and the GOP in the November midterms.VIA board member Bob Comeaux, a former BCDP precinct chair and deputy chairman, said continued squabbling is unlikely to affect Democrats' chances in county offices. However, he worries it could rob the organization's effectiveness as it works to mobilize voters in state and national races such as Democratic U.S. Rep. Joaquin Castro's anticipated run for John Cornyn's Senate seat."There's only so much energy that can be expended," Comeaux said. "If it's expended on intramural activities that don't mean anything — like this infighting — that doesn't leave you much for the Super Bowl."