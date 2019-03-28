San Antonio Congressman Chip Roy Scolds City Council Over Chick-Fil-A Decision

This article was originally published by our sister publication Out In SA.
-
Courtesy of United States House of Representatives
Republican Rep. Chip Roy, who represents Texas' 21st Congressional District, which includes northeastern San Antonio, has sent a letter to city council asking for an explanation why it banned Chick-Fil-A from opening a restaurant at the airport.
Council voted
March 21 against a Chick-Fil-A concession at the city’s airport, citing the company’s anti-LGBTQ reputation. The vote was 6 to 4 with one abstention.
The decision made a national headlines and prompted Councilman Greg Brockhouse, who is running for mayor, to write a letter of apology
to the Atlanta-based chicken chain.
“San Antonio is a city full of compassion, and we don’t have room in our public facilities for a business with a legacy of anti-LGBTQ behavior,” District 1 Councilman Roberto C. Treviño said in a statement after the vote.
After reading Roy’s letter, Treviño told Out In SA
, “I stand by our decision of City Council to remove discriminatory businesses, regardless of what protected class they are prejudice against, and it is clearly under the purview of our [non-discrimination ordinance].”
Congressman Roy apparently disagrees with Treviño’s assessment. When he posted his letter on Twitter, Roy prefaced it by writing, “Banning @ChickfilA is wrong but it’s also just an opening shot that needs to be reversed now.”
In scolding the city for its actions, Roy used language eerily similar to that being used in anti-LGBTQ bills being considered in the Republican-led Texas Legislature.
“Targeting individuals, organizations, or corporations for carrying out their deeply-held religious beliefs in accord with our laws and consistent with many Americans’ similarly held religious beliefs is hardly making San Antonio a ‘champion of equality and inclusion,'” the congressman says in his letter.
Roy goes on to call the city’s decision a “rampant discriminatory action against a well-regarded business” saying that if the matter is not resolved it could affect his ability to “effectively advocate for San Antonio in Congress.”
Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.