Chip Roy Was the Only Member of San Antonio's U.S. House Delegation to Vote Against Reauthorizing the Violence Against Women Act

Chip Roy represents District 21, which includes North San Antonio and the Texas Hill Country.
The U.S. House voted Thursday to reauthorize the Violence Against Women Act, overriding several dozen Republicans, including U.S. Rep. Chip Roy, the only member of San Antonio's congressional delegation to vote against it.
The four other members of the Alamo City delegation, including Republican Will Hurd, voted to reauthorize the landmark 1994 domestic violence law for another five years. It passed on a 263-158 vote
Roy was unavailable Friday for comment. However, many GOP House members opposed the renewal after the NRA pushed back
against its gun-safety provisions, warning lawmakers that a vote in favor would spoil their NRA rating.
Roy has an "A" rating
from the NRA and received the organization's endorsement
when he ran last year for the District 21 seat vacated by the retirement of U.S. Rep. Lamar Smith.
Currently, under federal law, only people convicted of domestic violence against a spouse of family member can lose their rights to purchase a firearm. However, the Violence Against Women Act would extend that to include people convicted of abusing boyfriends or girlfriends.
The NRA said it opposed the bill
because it expands the list of misdemeanor convictions that result in permanent firearm prohibitions.
