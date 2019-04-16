Email
Tuesday, April 16, 2019

Woman Reportedly Stabbed In Back By Family Member During Argument at Northwest San Antonio Apartment

Posted By on Tue, Apr 16, 2019 at 12:22 PM

click to enlarge SHUTTERSTOCK
  • Shutterstock
San Antonio police are searching for a man they say stabbed a woman in the back with a kitchen knife.

Officers were called to an apartment complex in the 400 block of Vance Jackson Road early Tuesday morning after a woman in her 50s was the victim of an apparent stabbing. According to a report from KSAT, the woman was arguing with a relative when the incident occurred.

When officers arrived at the scene, the kitchen knife was still protruding from the woman's back. She was later transported to University Hospital via ambulance in stable condition, according to the Express-News.

The suspect fled on foot. According to reports, he is in his 20s and is either the victim's cousin or nephew.



