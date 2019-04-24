Email
Wednesday, April 24, 2019

San Antonio Tech Firm Rackspace Loses Its CEO – Again

Posted By on Wed, Apr 24, 2019 at 5:31 PM

click to enlarge Employees meet inside Rackspace's corporate headquarters. - COURTESY
  • Courtesy
  • Employees meet inside Rackspace's corporate headquarters.
Check out the revolving door over at Rackspace.

The managed-hosting company once pegged as San Antonio's high-tech hope has named its third CEO in two years, replacing Joe Eazor with Kevin Jones, the former top officer of Dallas-based MV Transportation.

Eazor only ascended to the the corner office in May 2017, shortly after previous CEO Taylor Rhodes announced his departure.

In a press release, Rackspace Chairman David Sambur talked up incoming CEO Jones' record of "inspiring organizations to increase revenue, profitability, market share, customer satisfaction and employee engagement."



Sambur also thanked Eazor for guiding Rackspace through a recent buying spree that included snapping up TriCore, Datapipe and RelationEdge.

Sambur, by the way, is also a senior partner at New York-based Apollo Global Management, the private equity firm that bought Rackspace, taking it off the public markets.

Since that transaction, the company has been through several rounds of layoffs, the most recent back in February.

Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.

