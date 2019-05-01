City of San Antonio Says $300,000 Deposit Covered Losses from Failed Football League

click to enlarge
Shawn Mitchell
Preparations take place before one of the Commanders' games in the Alamodome.
The City of San Antonio may be listed as a creditor in the Alliance of American Football's recent Chapter 7 bankruptcy filing
, but that doesn't mean taxpayers are footing the bill.
The AAF's San Antonio Commanders paid a $300,000 deposit to the city for use of its facilities, including the Alamodome, according to local officials. That deposit more than covers the $253,836 the league owed the city at the time of its April 17 bankruptcy filing.
"The deposit covers all amounts owed to the Alamodome and convention and sports facilities," said Patricia Muzquiz Cantor, San Antonio's executive director of convention and sports facilities, via an emailed statement. "The City does not anticipate being part of the AAF’s bankruptcy proceedings."
The AAF suspended operation
April 2 after controlling owner Thomas Dundon got tired of losing money. The league played just eight games of its inaugural 10-game season, and displaced employees and players have since sued
, claiming they received no notice of the impending failure.
Mayor Ron Nirenberg helped court the AAF before it picked San Antonio as one of its eight starter cities. However, during the launch, he repeatedly stressed that the city had extended no tax breaks or incentives to lure a team.
“This is absolutely high-risk, but it’s high-risk for the league, not for San Antonio,” he told the Current
last summer.
Apparently, after playing host to at least a dozen failed football leagues over the years, the Alamo City has finally learned to get its cash up front.
