Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, May 1, 2019

City of San Antonio Says $300,000 Deposit Covered Losses from Failed Football League

Posted By on Wed, May 1, 2019 at 2:56 PM

click to enlarge Preparations take place before one of the Commanders' games in the Alamodome. - SHAWN MITCHELL
  • Shawn Mitchell
  • Preparations take place before one of the Commanders' games in the Alamodome.
The City of San Antonio may be listed as a creditor in the Alliance of American Football's recent Chapter 7 bankruptcy filing, but that doesn't mean taxpayers are footing the bill.

The AAF's San Antonio Commanders paid a $300,000 deposit to the city for use of its facilities, including the Alamodome, according to local officials. That deposit more than covers the $253,836 the league owed the city at the time of its April 17 bankruptcy filing.

"The deposit covers all amounts owed to the Alamodome and convention and sports facilities," said Patricia Muzquiz Cantor, San Antonio's executive director of convention and sports facilities, via an emailed statement. "The City does not anticipate being part of the AAF’s bankruptcy proceedings."

The AAF suspended operation April 2 after controlling owner Thomas Dundon got tired of losing money. The league played just eight games of its inaugural 10-game season, and displaced employees and players have since sued, claiming they received no notice of the impending failure.



Mayor Ron Nirenberg helped court the AAF before it picked San Antonio as one of its eight starter cities. However, during the launch, he repeatedly stressed that the city had extended no tax breaks or incentives to lure a team.

“This is absolutely high-risk, but it’s high-risk for the league, not for San Antonio,” he told the Current last summer.

Apparently, after playing host to at least a dozen failed football leagues over the years, the Alamo City has finally learned to get its cash up front.

Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , ,

More The Daily »

Jump to comments

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. Lt.Gov. Dan Patrick Uses Anti-Gay Slur to Describe Beto O'Rourke During Fox News Interview Read More

  2. Texas Senate Passes School Safety Bill Intended to Prevent Mass Shootings Read More

  3. Early Voting in San Antonio's Municipal Election Ends Today Read More

  4. Woman Arrested After Luring Man to Stone Oak Park with Promise of Sex to Rob Him Read More

  5. Weighing In: Owners of CBD Businesses Say the Future is Bright — Whether or Not It Includes Legal Marijuana Read More

Calendar

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...