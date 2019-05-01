Joaquin Castro, Once 'All But Certain' to Run Against Cornyn, Now Says He Won't

click to enlarge
Joaquin Castro speaks during a recent engagement.
After all that buildup
, turns out U.S. Rep. Joaquin Castro isn't going to challenge Sen. John Cornyn for his senate seat.
According to media reports
, the San Antonio Democrat will run for reelection to the U.S. House in 2020 instead of going head-to-head with Cornyn. Last month, people in Castro's camp suggested he was "all but certain"
to take on the Republican senator.
The San Antonio Express-News
was first with the story
today, which apparently broke out when Castro made an off-the-record comment
about the race to one reporter but was overheard by others.
Oops.
With Castro on the sidelines, that leaves MJ Hegar — who announced her candidacy last week
— as likely Democratic frontrunner.
The former Air Force helicopter pilot ran a 2018 campaign against Republican U.S. Rep. John Carter of Round Rock that came came close to flipping the traditionally GOP-held district. Along the way, she built a strong fundraising organization that's still intact.
Democrats have made a priority of gunning for Cornyn, who they see as vulnerable due to the state's changing demographics and the senator's apparent unwillingness to distance himself from President Trump.
But a blue victory won't be easy. Cornyn has already amassed a $5.8 million war chest along with campaign staff and endorsements, Politico points out
.
