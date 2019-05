Joaquin Castro, Once 'All But Certain' to Run Against Cornyn, Now Says He Won't

click to enlarge Twitter / JoaquinCastrotx

Joaquin Castro speaks during a recent engagement.

After all that buildup , turns out U.S. Rep. Joaquin Castro isn't going to challenge Sen. John Cornyn for his senate seat.According to media reports , the San Antonio Democrat will run for reelection to the U.S. House in 2020 instead of going head-to-head with Cornyn. Last month, people in Castro's camp suggested he was "all but certain" to take on the Republican senator.Thewas first with the story today, which apparently broke out when Castro made an off-the-record comment about the race to one reporter but was overheard by others.Oops.With Castro on the sidelines, that leaves MJ Hegar — who announced her candidacy last week — as likely Democratic frontrunner.The former Air Force helicopter pilot ran a 2018 campaign against Republican U.S. Rep. John Carter of Round Rock that came came close to flipping the traditionally GOP-held district. Along the way, she built a strong fundraising organization that's still intact.Democrats have made a priority of gunning for Cornyn, who they see as vulnerable due to the state's changing demographics and the senator's apparent unwillingness to distance himself from President Trump.But a blue victory won't be easy. Cornyn has already amassed a $5.8 million war chest along with campaign staff and endorsements, Politico points out