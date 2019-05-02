Email
Thursday, May 2, 2019

San Antonio Police Searching for Driver Who Injured Two Women with Car in UTSA-area Bar Parking Lot

Posted By on Thu, May 2, 2019 at 11:27 AM

click image FACEBOOK / GODJ WILDSTYLE
  • Facebook / GoDj Wildstyle
Police are searching for a driver who injured two women at a bar near the University of Texas at San Antonio early Thursday morning.

According to reports, the pair were leaving The Well just after 2 a.m. when a silver car backed into one of them. The woman fell to the ground, prompting her companion to jump on the vehicle, likely to keep the driver from fleeing.

And the driver did just that, throwing the second woman off of the vehicle. The victims told police that the car, which they believed had two women inside, fled toward Interstate 10.

A witness recorded the incident and shared the graphic video — you've been warned — on Facebook.
The two injured women were transported to University Hospital for treatment, though the Express-News reports that their injuries, such as road rash, were minor.



Police are investigating the incident and searching for the driver.

