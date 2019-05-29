Turnout for Mayoral Runoff Is 'Largest First Day of Early Voting in Recent Years,' Elections Officials Say

First-day turnout for San Antonio’s municipal runoff election was double that of the first day of early voting for the recent general election, according to numbers released by Bexar County.
"What a wonderful day..." the county's elections department posted on its Facebook page yesterday. "This makes today the largest first day of early voting in recent years in a City Election."
On Tuesday, 12,918 people cast ballots, according to the tally. That compares to 6,561 on April 22.
The runoff was scheduled because no candidate in the mayoral race or council elections for districts 2, 4 and 6 pulled in more than 50 percent of the vote. The race between Mayor Ron Nirenberg and his challenger, former District 6 councilman Greg Brockhouse, has been the most widely watched of those contests.
Early voting for the runoffs continues through Tuesday, June 4, with election day falling on Saturday, June 8.
More information about polling locations and times is available here
.
