Wednesday, May 29, 2019

Viral Facebook Posts Lead to Arrest of San Antonio Man Who Set His Pregnant Girlfriend on Fire

Posted By on Wed, May 29, 2019 at 11:47 AM

click to enlarge BEXAR COUNTY JAIL
  • Bexar County Jail
On Tuesday afternoon, police arrested a San Antonio man accused of violently attacking his pregnant girlfriend.


According to reports, Bryan Lee Hoover allegedly sprayed rubbing alcohol on his partner and set her on fire, causing severe burns to her arms and legs.

The woman, who is six months pregnant, was admitted to the ICU at the San Antonio Medical Center. Her mother told KSAT that she is expected to recover, and her baby is also in stable condition, but that she is worried that Hoover will harm her daughter again.

Prior to Hoover's arrest, family members of the victim took to social media hoping to solicit information that would help police locate him. Pos
click to enlarge FACEBOOK SCREENSHOT
  • Facebook Screenshot
ts and screenshots spread rapidly across Facebook, disseminating information about the attack and urging anyone with knowledge of Hoover's whereabouts to contact authorities. Notably, Hoover is seen in one photo holding a gun while wearing a shirt with the SAPD logo, but according to reports he has no known connection to the department.



The viral posts state that the victim is seven to eight months pregnant, but subsequent reports indicate that she is six months along.

If you or someone you know is a victim of domestic violence, the San Antonio Battered Women's Shelter is here to help. They can be reached at (210) 733-8810 or fvps.org.

