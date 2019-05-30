Email
Thursday, May 30, 2019

Respected Former San Antonio Mayor Lila Cockrell Turned Away at Polls

Posted By on Thu, May 30, 2019 at 1:03 PM

click to enlarge Voters waited in line to cast their ballots at Lion's Field in San Antonio during the 2018 midterms. - SANFORD NOWLIN
  • Sanford Nowlin
  • Voters waited in line to cast their ballots at Lion's Field in San Antonio during the 2018 midterms.
Lila Cockrell, a former San Antonio mayor, was not allowed to vote when she showed up at the polls Wednesday.


The 97-year-old four-term mayor was turned away from the Lions Field voting site when she tried to cast a ballot without any identification, according to a Express-News report. Texas law requires voters to present identification — like a driver's license or passport — to vote.

Except that law doesn't apply to folks 70 and older.

Cockrell told the daily newspaper that she showed up to the voting site with her voter registration card, but without ID.



"Honestly, I don't understand why I was turned back," she told the Express-News.

Voters who don't have a driver's license can also take documentation such as a utility bill or bank statement with as proof of ID. Cockrell didn't indicate whether she'll follow those steps, but did say she would consult with her attorney to see if she can return to the polls again.

"I don't know what else to do," she said. "I'm going to do my best to vote."

