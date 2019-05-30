Email
Thursday, May 30, 2019

San Antonio Man Thought He Was Meeting Up with Two Ladies, Shot By Two Men Instead

Posted By on Thu, May 30, 2019 at 10:50 AM

A San Antonio man who thought he was meeting up with two women he met on Facebook got an encounter of a different kind on Thursday morning.


The 22-year-old arranged to meet the women he thought he was communicating at a home on the 200 block of Spruce Street on the city's East Side for a hookup, according to reports. When he arrived just before 5 a.m., he was instead greeted by two men with guns.

Police said the man and the two suspects had "some type of confrontation" during which time the victim tried to grab the gun. A suspect fired and the bullet went through the victim's hand and into his hip. He was able to flee the scene, driving to a nearby McDonald's where he called for help.

He was later transported to a hospital in stable condition.



Police have not made any arrests or released information about the suspects. An investigation is ongoing, although KENS 5 reports that the victim was not cooperating with police.

