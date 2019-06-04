San Antonio District 4 Council Candidate Says NASA Is the 'Number One Source of Climate Change'

Over the years, politicians have bandied about some interesting theories to explain away climate change. But District 4 council candidate Johnny Arredondo's is a new one on us.
He blames NASA.
"The number one source of climate change is NASA," Arredondo said during a recent League of Women Voters forum. "NASA’s satellites in the air actually measures [sic] climate change. NASA put out a study in 1950 — between 1950 and 1990, that was the hardest time period for climate change."
He continued: "We can’t just be throwing money away as a city into science that is just part of the national talking media.”
We're not sure what he means by the "national talking media." But we do know NASA wasn't established until 1958, something confirmed by the space agency's website.
In case you want to watch Arredondo's explanation in its entirety, the news site NowCastSA caught it on video. (The link takes you directly to the start of his answer.)
Arredondo is locked in a runoff with Adriana Rocha-Garcia to represent the Southwest San Antonio district currently represented by Rey Saldaña. Saldaña is serving his last term on council due to term limits.
Early voting in the runoff lasts through Tuesday, June 4, and election day is Saturday, June 8.