Gov. Greg Abbott Signs Holocaust Remembrance Week Into Law

-
Gage Skidmore
-
Gov. Greg Abbott
Gov. Greg Abbott signed SB 1828 into law Tuesday, requiring Texas public schools to establish a Holocaust Remembrance Week.
Four San Antonio women who were concerned about the lack of students' Holocaust awareness brought the bill to Sen. Jose Menendez, who sponsored it. The bill passed unanimously in the House and 31-0 in the Senate Chamber, according to a press release
.
In addition to establishing Holocaust Remembrance Week in public schools, the bill requires the Texas Holocaust and Genocide Commission to design approved materials for that week. The Commission was established in 2009 and strives to educate the Texas public about genocide and how to prevent it in the future.
"Thank you to my colleagues in both the House and Senate who voted unanimously in favor of this bill," Menendez said. "I would especially like to thank Governor Greg Abbott for his support and efforts to ensure that we teach our youth compassion and encourage them to uphold human value."
Menendez will speak
at the Agudas Achim synagogue on Sunday, June 30, about the new law and what it means for the future of Texas.
