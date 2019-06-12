Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, June 12, 2019

Gov. Greg Abbott Signs Holocaust Remembrance Week Into Law

Posted By on Wed, Jun 12, 2019 at 2:04 PM

click to enlarge Gov. Greg Abbott - GAGE SKIDMORE
  • Gage Skidmore
  • Gov. Greg Abbott
Gov. Greg Abbott signed SB 1828 into law Tuesday, requiring Texas public schools to establish a Holocaust Remembrance Week.

Four San Antonio women who were concerned about the lack of students' Holocaust awareness brought the bill to Sen. Jose Menendez, who sponsored it. The bill passed unanimously in the House and 31-0 in the Senate Chamber, according to a press release.

In addition to establishing Holocaust Remembrance Week in public schools, the bill requires the Texas Holocaust and Genocide Commission to design approved materials for that week. The Commission was established in 2009 and strives to educate the Texas public about genocide and how to prevent it in the future.

"Thank you to my colleagues in both the House and Senate who voted unanimously in favor of this bill," Menendez said. "I would especially like to thank Governor Greg Abbott for his support and efforts to ensure that we teach our youth compassion and encourage them to uphold human value."



Menendez will speak at the Agudas Achim synagogue on Sunday, June 30, about the new law and what it means for the future of Texas.

Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , ,

More The Daily »

Jump to comments

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. Teen Arrested After Fatally Shooting a Man at San Antonio Park During Pickup Basketball Game Read More

  2. Groups Accuse Pro-Brockhouse PAC of Muddying the Waters With Misleading Campaign Flyer Read More

  3. Man Charged with Making Terroristic Threats Directed at San Antonio Councilman's Office Read More

  4. Presidential Candidate Julian Castro Visits Flint, Unveils New Plan Targeting Lead Poisoning Read More

  5. Federal Jury Finds San Antonio Officer Used Excessive Force When Firing on Suspect Read More

Calendar

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...