Wednesday, June 12, 2019

Man on Trial After Reportedly Caught Masturbating During Flight to San Antonio

Posted By on Wed, Jun 12, 2019 at 11:57 AM

click to enlarge BEXAR COUNTY JAIL
  • Bexar County Jail
A man is facing a federal charge of lewd, indecent or obscene conduct after an airplane passenger caught him masturbating during a flight to San Antonio in February.

According to a report in the Express-News, California resident Enrique Gonzalez traveled from Los Angeles to San Antonio on a February 3 United Airlines flight. An affidavit obtained by the newspaper reveals that a passenger witnessed Gonzalez, 48, touching his genitals.

A witness told FBI special agent Gregory Pratt that Gonzalez began masturbating when the cabin lights were dimmed and continued to do so for about 30 minutes — even after making eye contact with the witness, who alerted the flight crew.

"When interviewed by San Antonio Airport Police, Gonzalez's wife admitted she 'played with it' during the flight," Pratt told the Express-News.



When the plane landed in San Antonio, Gonzalez was arrested by airport police and was booked into Bexar County Jail. At the time, he was charged with indecent exposure, a state misdemeanor.

But because Gonzalez was caught fondling himself mid-flight, Gonzalez was also handed a federal misdemeanor charge for lewd, indecent or obscene conduct under the special aircraft jurisdiction of the U.S. government.

Gonzalez could face up to a $500 fine as well as up to 90 days in jail if convicted.

