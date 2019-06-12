Man on Trial After Reportedly Caught Masturbating During Flight to San Antonio

click to enlarge
A man is facing a federal charge of lewd, indecent or obscene conduct after an airplane passenger caught him masturbating during a flight to San Antonio in February.
According to a report in the Express-News
, California resident Enrique Gonzalez traveled from Los Angeles to San Antonio on a February 3 United Airlines flight. An affidavit obtained by the newspaper reveals that a passenger witnessed Gonzalez, 48, touching his genitals.
A witness told FBI special agent Gregory Pratt that Gonzalez began masturbating when the cabin lights were dimmed and continued to do so for about 30 minutes — even after making eye contact with the witness
, who alerted the flight crew.
"When interviewed by San Antonio Airport Police, Gonzalez's wife admitted she 'played with it' during the flight," Pratt told the Express-News
.
When the plane landed in San Antonio, Gonzalez was arrested by airport police and was booked into Bexar County Jail. At the time, he was charged with indecent exposure, a state misdemeanor.
But because Gonzalez was caught fondling himself mid-flight, Gonzalez was also handed a federal misdemeanor charge for lewd, indecent or obscene conduct under the special aircraft jurisdiction of the U.S. government.
Gonzalez could face up to a $500 fine as well as up to 90 days in jail if convicted
.
