Black Hat Computer Security Group Drops Will Hurd as Speaker Over Concerns About His Voting Record

Facebook / Representative Will Hurd
Rep. Will Hurd is one of two San Antonio House Republicans with a target on his back.
Apparently, the folks at the Black Hat computer security conference aren't convinced South Texas Congressman Will Hurd wears a white hat.
The well-known security group disinvited the Republican lawmaker — a former CIA officer — from giving the keynote address at its upcoming conference, website TechCrunch reports
. The organizers backtracked on their offer after concerns arose about Hurd's voting record on women's issues.
In addition to supporting measures that would restrict women's access to abortion services, TechCrunch reports that Hurd has voted against legislation to financially support women in STEM fields.
“We misjudged the separation of technology and politics,” Black Hat said in a statement. “We will continue to focus on technology and research, however we recognize that Black Hat USA is not the appropriate platform for the polarizing political debate resulting from our choice of speaker.”
Hurd's office defended his record to TechCrunch via a written statement. "This Congress alone he voted for equal pay for equal work, for the Violence Against Women Act and the Equality Act," it reads, in part.
Hurd represents Texas' 23rd district, which includes part of San Antonio and a lengthy stretch of the U.S.-Mexico border.
