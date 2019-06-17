HIV-Positive San Antonio Nurse Stole Drugs, Injected Himself and Replaced Vials to Use on Patients

click to enlarge
A Northeast Methodist Hospital nurse is facing multiple felonies
after authorities allege that he stole drug vials to use on himself and replaced them with an anesthetic to use on patients.
Kyle Evans was booked into Bexar County Jail last week and has been charged with tampering with a consumer product and drug diversion, according to a MySA.com report
.
Authorities were notified of Evans' reported crimes in February, when the 29-year-old was caught stealing five vials of hydromorphone, a pain reliever. The vials were taken from a Pyxis machine, a computer-controlled drug dispenser. Evans reportedly admitted to several coworkers
that he had stolen the drugs. Video obtained by the DEA shows Evans stealing the drugs.
Investigators with the Live Oak Police Department interviewed Evans in May, at which point he confessed to stealing the drugs in question
and injecting them with a syringe. Evans, a registered nurse, said he did so while on the job.
After injecting himself, Evans also admitted that he refilled the vials
with saline solution as well lidocaine before gluing the lid so they appeared untampered. Investigators said Evans could have used the same syringe to inject himself
and refill the vials, though this has not been confirmed. The concern lies in that Evans is HIV positive
and the vials could have been used on patients at the hospital, increasing the risk of spreading the disease.
"Upon learning the former employee was diagnosed with HIV, we took several precautions including consulting with third party infectious disease experts who concluded there was virtually no risk of exposure to others, most notably due to the virus being below detectable levels in the employee's blood," said Paul Hancock, MD, Chief Medical Officer for the Methodist Healthcare System. "The safety of all patients is our top priority."
Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.