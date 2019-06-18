Four Former La Vernia Students Given New Indictments in Sexual Assault Hazing Scandal

click to enlarge
More than two years after La Vernia High School students were accused of sexually assaulting fellowing classmates in an athletics hazing scandal, four former students have been indicted on new charges.
Alejandro Ibarra, Dustin Norman, Christian Roberts and Colton Weidner were indicted Friday in Wilson County on charges of engaging in organized criminal activity, according to KSAT
The four men all had varying details in their indictments
. Norman's indictment alleges that he "attempted to cause the penetration of a [juvenile's] anus" with a cardboard rod, shampoo bottle and a CO2 air bottle on separate occasions. According to Ibarra's indictment, he also tried to force those same items into his classmates' anuses on three separate occasions.
The other two men, Roberts and Weidner, reportedly targeted four different students over six incidents. According to their indictments
, the pair allegedly held down one student and "tried to place a finger in the victim's anus."
La Vernia ISD claims to have learned of the assaults in 2017. However, reports indicate that allegations date back to 2014
A civil lawsuit filed by a victim's family alleges that the district failed to investigate the ongoing sexual assault of a student who said he was sexually assaulted by his basketball teammates more than 30 times over a five-month period. The lawsuit also claims that a coach was aware of at least two of the incidents. The victim said the coach was present during one of the assaults before walking away.
The indictments claim Roberts, Weidner and an unnamed juvenile conspired to commit sexual assault, while Norman, Ibarra and another unnamed juvenile defendant conspired to do the same. Ibarra, Norman, Roberts and Weidner are just four of the 13 students charged in the school-wide hazing scandal.
