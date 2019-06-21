Email
Friday, June 21, 2019

City of San Antonio Flows $2.6 Million to UTSA for Water Sustainability Projects

Posted By on Fri, Jun 21, 2019 at 10:40 AM

The University of Texas at San Antonio has won $2.6 million in city funding for projects aimed at improving local water quality and mitigating flood problems.

Five UTSA engineering professors and an environmental scientist from the school's College of Sciences will work on projects using technology to address water problems associated with San Antonio's ongoing development.

The first program will evaluate ways that vegetation planted by roadsides can filter toxic runoff caused by motor vehicles. A second will look into the use of alternative building materials to can reduce stormwater runoff from parking lots. A third will seek cost-effective ways to replace failing metal pipes that whisk runoff under city streets.

"At UTSA we continuously work to create innovative engineering solutions for problems that our communities find meaningful," said JoAnn Browning, dean of UTSA's College of Engineering. "These projects are another example of how we work to serve San Antonio."



San Antonio has struggled for years to shield the Edwards Aquifer — a key source of drinking water — from pollution associated with the city's outward expansion. Impermeable ground cover such as parking lots and streets can limit recharge of the aquifer and worsen groundwater pollution.

