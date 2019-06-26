Study Names San Antonio One of the Top Cities in the U.S. for Swingers

click to enlarge Ashley Madison

It turns out that San Antonians really like to swing.In a new study from 3Fun, a dating app for "open-minded couples and singles," San Antonio ranked in the top 10 cities in the U.S. for swingers. The app looked into data for its 617,335 active members across the U.S., Canada and the United Kingdom, and about 4,160 live in San Antonio, earning it the No. 6 slot for cities that like to swing.SA was one of three Texas cities to crack the top 10. Houston was ranked third behind New York City and Los Angeles, while Dallas finished at 10th.About 1,568 local couples use the 3Fun app to find other folks to fool around with. The app is available for download in most app stores — just in case you're curious what all the fuss is about.