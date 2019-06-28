Email
Print
Share

Friday, June 28, 2019

Debate Sparring Partners Julián Castro and Beto O'Rourke Schedule Conflicting Campaign Events in Austin

Posted By on Fri, Jun 28, 2019 at 9:47 AM

click to enlarge Julian Castro and Beto O'Rourke share a split-screen moment during Wednesday's Democratic debate. - SCREEN CAPTURE / CNBC
  • Screen capture / CNBC
  • Julian Castro and Beto O'Rourke share a split-screen moment during Wednesday's Democratic debate.
In yet another sign there's room for only one Texan in the crowded Democratic presidential field, Julián Castro and Beto O'Rourke have scheduled competing Friday night rallies in Austin.

The Texas Democratic Party will host a meet-and-greet with Castro at Cheer Up Charlie's Friday at 7 p.m. O'Rourke, meanwhile, set his campaign event at Scholz Garden at 6 p.m. the same night. Both bars are within eyesight of the Texas Capitol.

Castro, a former San Antonio mayor and President Obama's housing secretary, won a lifeline for his struggling campaign on Wednesday with a strong debate performance in which he tangled with the better polling but largely underwhelming O'Rourke over immigration.

Castro has been on a victory tour since the breakout performance, gaining the kind of wall-to-wall media coverage that's evaded him since kicking off his campaign in January.



Castro's campaign also said the day following his debate appearance was its strongest fundraising day so far, tripling the amount raised over during its previous high and pulling in three times the number of donations.

CNBC reports that former El Paso congressman O'Rourke held a conference call Thursday with donors during which members of his team offered takes on how he could pick up his game in future debate appearances.

Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , ,

More The Daily »

Jump to comments

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. San Antonio Man Allegedly Threatened to Kill Family of Teen Girl He Impregnated If She Told Anyone Read More

  2. San Antonio's Julián Castro Seizes the Spotlight During Democratic Presidential Debate Read More

  3. TEA Will Remove Harlandale ISD Superintendent, Board of Trustees Following Multiple Violations Read More

  4. The Supreme Court Struck Down Texas' Restrictive Abortion Law, But Three Years Later, Half the State's Clinics Are Still Closed Read More

  5. Five Ways to Help Migrants at the Border and in San Antonio Read More

Calendar

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2019 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2019 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation