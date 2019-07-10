Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, July 10, 2019

New Texas Law Stopping Cities from Providing Services to Planned Parenthood Not Holding Back the Group's South Texas Operations

Posted By on Wed, Jul 10, 2019 at 3:02 PM

click to enlarge Planned Parenthood South Texas CEO Jeffrey Hons speaks at event commemorating the organization's 80th year serving the region. - SANFORD NOWLIN
  • Sanford Nowlin
  • Planned Parenthood South Texas CEO Jeffrey Hons speaks at event commemorating the organization's 80th year serving the region.
A new state law prohibiting cities from sharing goods or services with any organization that provides abortions hasn't been a roadblock for Planned Parenthood in South Texas, an official with the group said Wednesday.

The Texas Legislature passed the measure in May after conservatives objected to a sweetheart lease Austin extended to Planned Parenthood in that city. Under the new rule, Planned Parenthood and others are no longer able to operate in municipal facilities.

At an event commemorating Planned Parenthood's 80th year serving South Texas, regional president and CEO Jeffrey Hons said the group has needed to scrutinize details of a recent federal grant facilitated by the city of Brownsville. But, otherwise, its seven South Texas clinics haven't seen an impact.

"Is [the new law] a nuisance? Is it an inconvenience?" Hons asked. "Yes, but we're going to be fine."



At the event, women who received health care from Planned Parenthood discussed the benefits of its birth control services and health exams. Former Planned Parenthood South Texas medical director Dr. Deborah McNabb also pointed out that abortions account for only a fraction of the services it offers.

"If Planned Parenthood hadn't been there for me, I'm not sure where I'd be," said Olivia Ortiz, a breast cancer survivor who credits a checkup from the organization with discovering her tumor.

While the new Texas law doesn't prevent Planned Parenthood from providing any of the services discussed at the event, Hons said it could force the relocation of some programs such as a reading group once held at the San Antonio Public Library.

"That's the part that seems silly to me," he said. "What are [lawmakers] trying to achieve?"

Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , ,

More The Daily »

Jump to comments

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. Driver Flees Scene After Crashing Car Into West Side Bill Miller Bar-B-Q Read More

  2. Police Identify Suspected Drunk Driver Who Crashed Into Car, Seriously Injuring Three People Read More

  3. Court Testimony: Texas Department of Public Safety Employee Took Bribes in Exchange for Commercial Driver's Licenses Read More

  4. Announcements Hint Julián Castro Is Keeping Up the Momentum He Gained in the First Debate Read More

  5. Meet Adriana Rocha Garcia, San Antonio's District 4 Councilwoman Read More

Calendar

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2019 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2019 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation