Friday, July 12, 2019

Trump's Rescheduled Immigration Raids Will Take Place This Weekend, But Not in San Antonio

Posted By on Fri, Jul 12, 2019 at 11:21 AM

click to enlarge U.S. IMMIGRATION AND CUSTOMS ENFORCEMENT VIA WIKIMEDIA
The immigration raids President Donald Trump threatened, then delayed, are now scheduled to begin on Sunday, according to a New York Times report.

Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents will target some 2,000 immigrants across 10 major cities. Houston is the only Texas city on that list, meaning the sweep isn't expected to hit San Antonio.

"One thing we've seen is that San Antonio is more of a transit point that people pass through before going somewhere else," Zenén Jaimes Pérez, communications director for the Texas Civil Rights Project, recently told the Current. "The target seems to be places where there's a lot of Central American diaspora."

According to reports, ICE is seeking people who have already received federal deportation orders but remain in the country. However, other undocumented immigrants swept up in the raids also may be deported.



"Unfortunately, we always see collateral arrests in dragnets like these," Pérez said.

Jonathan Ryan, CEO of immigrant legal-aid group RAICES told Spectrum News that people concerned about being targeted should know that they're not required to answer their doors if ICE agents show up at their home.

RAICES is working to provide free legal services for people detained across the state, Ryan also told the cable channel.

