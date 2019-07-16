Email
Tuesday, July 16, 2019

Authorities Arrest San Antonio Man Who Ran Over Officer's Bike During Traffic Stop

Posted By on Tue, Jul 16, 2019 at 1:17 PM

click to enlarge BEXAR COUNTY JAIL
  • Bexar County Jail
A San Antonio motorist is now facing charges weeks after he reportedly struck and ran over a police officer's bicycle during a traffic stop.

Two officers were patrolling Cattleman's Square on June 29 when they saw a vehicle fail to use its signal while turning. The officers attempted to pull over the driver, and followed the car.

An affidavit report obtained by MySA.com identifies the driver as Jonathan Ray Martinez, 22.

Martinez eventually stopped, at which point one of the officers walked up to his window while the other parked his bicycle in front of the car, although it fell onto the street. According to the report, Martinez failed to identify himself to the officers, who feared he had a weapon or was getting one as he reached toward the center console.



The second officer reached toward Martinez's hands to prevent him from grabbing the unidentified item, but he failed to subdue the suspect. Martinez reportedly tried to drive away, causing the officer who still had his arm in the vehicle to receive a large abrasion.

Martinez also reportedly ran over the bicycle laying in the street.

Authorities were able to track down Martinez after searching his license plate number. He has since been charged with aggravated assault against a public servant and was booked on an unrelated warrant for assault.

