CPS Chief Paula Gold-Williams Resigns as Chamber Chair, Citing Lawsuit Over City's Paid Sick Leave Ordinance

Paula Gold-Williams, CEO of city-owned utility CPS Energy, is resigning as chairwoman of the San Antonio Chamber of Commerce after business groups sued the City of San Antonio to block its paid sick leave ordinance.
Gold-Williams' late Tuesday announcement came just a day after business groups asked a Bexar County district judge to stop the policy from taking effect on August 1.
"The recently escalated lawsuit about paid sick leave between the City of San Antonio and a group of business plaintiffs is a very complicated development," Gold-Williams said in a written statement. “I have prudently decided that under these circumstances, it is not helpful for me to be in the middle of a serious and formalized legal conflict between CPS Energy’s parent organization and its customers."
Gold-Williams' duties to her employer and the chamber also came into conflict earlier this year over the city's Climate Action and Adaption Plan. She announced in February that she wouldn't participate
in formulating a chamber position on the plan, which has faced criticism from corporate interests.
Gold-Williams said she will stay in her position at the chamber for the next few weeks to ensure a smooth transition.
