Monday, July 22, 2019

After a Walmart Shoplifting Incident, Getaway Driver Led Police on a High-Speed Chase and Swallowed Cocaine

Posted By on Mon, Jul 22, 2019 at 1:10 PM

click to enlarge FACEBOOK / CONVERSE POLICE DEPARTMENT
  • Facebook / Converse Police Department
Suspects fleeing a Walmart from which they were accused of shoplifting led police on a chase Saturday that ended in a fiery crash.

Converse Police Department Chief Fidel Villegas told KSAT that two women were suspected of shoplifting from a Walmart around 12:30 p.m. Saturday. They were reportedly seen stuffing large bags with items that they didn't pay for and walking out of the store.

A manager tried to stop the women and was assaulted by one of them, according to authorities. The suspects then fled in a Buick Enclave that was being driven by a male accomplice.

Converse police attempted to pull over the SUV, but the driver led them on a chase that reached 80 mph. The Enclave driver hit another vehicle but kept driving, finally striking a Mazda and catching fire.



"They had no regard for anyone's safety, and they just kept traveling, endangering everyone," Villegas said. A woman in the Mazda was transported to a hospital with a leg injury.

Four people in the Enclave were also hospitalized with injuries. The driver, who tried to flee the crash site, said he felt sick and later admitted to police that he had swallowed cocaine so they wouldn't find it.

That man was wanted on nine warrants, and now faces more charges, including evading arrest and tampering with evidence. The women who shoplifted face robbery charges, though more may be pending.

