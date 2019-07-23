Email
Print
Share

Tuesday, July 23, 2019

Feds Will Close Site for Migrant Children Southwest of San Antonio a Month After Its Opening

Posted By on Tue, Jul 23, 2019 at 2:54 PM

click to enlarge ILANA PANICH LINSMAN VIA ACLU
  • Ilana Panich Linsman via ACLU
A month after opening a shelter for migrant children in an oil town Southwest of San Antonio, the feds are shutting it down.

Vice News reported Tuesday that the U.S. Department of Health and Human services is closing the 1,300-bed facility. Officials told Vice there were only 100 children at the shelter Monday, down from 232 two weeks ago.

"It was too much, too late," Kevin Dinnin, head of San Antonio-based BCFS Health and Human Services — the facility's operator — told the news organization. "By this weekend, we should have discharged all the children."

The facility opened in June to remedy overcrowding and squalid conditions at South Texas Border Patrol facilities. HHS officials even gave media tours of the site to show off how well it treated kids in its custody.



However, the number of unaccompanied migrant children apprehended at the border dropped from 11,489 in May to 7,378 last month, according to federal numbers.

HHS signed a five-year, $8.8 million lease for complex, which once housed oilfield personnel, without first inspecting it, according to Vice's reporting. The also government awarded BCFS a $308 million contract to operate the site through January 2020.

Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , ,

  |  

More The Daily »

Jump to comments

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. Ready to Dive In? Texas Beaches Have So Much Poop It Could Make You Sick, According to New Report Read More

  2. San Antonio Man Accused of Molesting Young Girl, Admitted to 'Having Sexual Attraction' to Her Read More

  3. San Antonio Transgender Woman and Her Father Appear in National Ad Campaign About Acceptance Read More

  4. High Number of Bodies Recently Found in San Antonio Concerns Community, Draws 'Serial Killer' Speculation Read More

  5. San Antonio and Local Charities Will Soon Be Reimbursed for Migrant Assistance Services, Congressman Cuellar Says Read More

Calendar

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2019 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2019 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation